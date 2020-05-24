Lisa Boothe: How can Biden staffers run presidential campaign 'when they can't even run a virtual rally?'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said new digital efforts in the 2020 presidential race will "certainly benefit" the Trump campaign as former Vice President Joe Biden trails behind the president's team on the online battleground.

"When we look at how disastrous these virtual rallies have been for Joe Biden, it's easy to laugh," Boothe said on Sunday's "The Next Revolution." "But, the better question to ask yourself is, 'How can they run a presidential campaign when they can't even run a virtual rally?"'

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The Biden campaign recently has expanded its staff in preparation for the general election after weeks of struggling behind the Trump team's digital operation.

The online battleground is likely to be a major focus of the campaign since most traditional campaign avenues have been closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former vice president has spoken at several recent virtual events from the basement of his Delaware home.

In one disastrous appearance earlier this month, Biden tried to hold a campaign rally for voters in Tampa, Fla., but encountered a string of glitches, drawing mockery from Republicans and media outlets instead.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN REACHES OUT TO 'DISAFFECTED REPUBLICANS'

"That speaks to the weakness of the Biden campaign," Boothe said, "and we also saw that in the primary and I think because the dynamics are going to look different, there's gonna be an emphasis on the digital front which certainly benefits the Trump campaign."