Lindsey Graham threatens to deny quorum to prevent amnesty in infrastructure bill

Democrats are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants as part of $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending but Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" on Tuesday he won’t let the "dumbest idea" in Washington happen.

SEN. GRAHAM: If you have policies that incentivize illegal immigration, you'll get more of it. If it’s policies that deter illegal immigration, you'll get less. The dumbest idea in all of Washington would be to grant amnesty in an infrastructure bill without first securing the border. You would have an invasion beyond what you have today. If we legalized 100,000 people or a million people in the infrastructure bill, there would be a run on our border because everybody would get the message: They’re legalizing people in America. Let's go and let's go now. You have to secure the border before you grant one person legal status. If you don't, you will lose control of America, of our sovereignty.

If they put amnesty into a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill -- that's got nothing to do with infrastructure, it’s big government, higher taxes -- but if they put amnesty in that bill, I would try to deny them a quorum to pass that bill… To my Republican colleagues, what are we going to do if they load up the $3.5 trillion, really $5 trillion infrastructure bill with mail-in voting and with amnesty? What is our response? If you don't like my idea, come up with one of your own. If we don't fight back as hard as we can, they're destroying the Senate as I speak. They're going to lead to an illegal immigrant invasion like we've never seen in the history of the country. So my idea is do anything and everything possible to stop this before it happens. Let the Democrats know that if you put legalizing illegal immigrants in the reconciliation bill, then we as Republicans will use everything available to us, including denying your quorum.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: