Sally Yates threw 'radioactive' Comey 'under the bus' at Senate hearing, Graham says

Former FBI Director James Comey has become "radioactive" as more details about his actions during the Russia investigation become public, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. told "Hannity" on Wednesday.

"People are running away from him like he's got the plague," Graham told host Sean Hannity.

Graham made the comments after former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told the panel that an FBI interview of then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in January 2017 was done without her authorization and she was upset when she found out about it.

Graham pressed Yates on the details of the bureau's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation and the circumstances surrounding the White House interview of Flynn, at one point asking her, "Did Comey go rogue?"

"You could use that term, yes," agreed Yates, who added that she was "irritated" with Comey for not telling her that Flynn's communications with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were being investigated.

"Rosenstein said, 'No, I wouldn't have signed the [FISA] warrant if I knew then what I know now,'" Graham said Wednesday night. "Sally Yates threw him [Comey] under the bus, [saying] that he went rogue and that he set up General Flynn ... to manufacture a crime.

"What's the takeaway here? That Comey sat on top of one of the most corrupt investigations, Crossfire Hurricane, in the history of the FBI, and the rats are jumping ship. Bad day for Jim Comey."

Graham added that there is "no way in hell" that Comey did not know the dossier compiled by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele that purported to detail President Trump's ties to Russia had "basically [been] proved to be unsound by the Russian sub-source interview in January [2017].

"My goal was to prove that he did know and he got warrants against Carter Page anyway," Graham said. "Here's the point ... there will become a time to sell your book, Jim Comey. You can come to the Judiciary Committee and sell your next book because you've got a date with the truth, my friend."

Graham also told Hannity that while he's unsure what steps Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham will take against Comey as Durham wraps up his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, but for his part, "I'm going to call the intel analyst and the case agent who interviewed the Russian sub-source ... and ask them, 'Once you found out the dossier was a bunch of garbage, did you tell anybody about it?'"

"I don't know what Durham is going to do, but I know what the hell I'm going to do," Graham asserted. "We'll get to the bottom of it, stay tuned ... all I can tell you is Jim Comey is about as radioactive as you can get.

"If you don't believe me, ask Sally Yates."

