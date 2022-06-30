Lindsey Graham: This is the real assault on Democracy in the United States

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sounded the alarm on the Left's plans past the midterms if Republicans fail to take back the Senate on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

LINDSEY GRAHAM: There is an assault on democracy in this country — it's by the Left, not by the Right. Everything you said is true. It took us 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade by working hard, winning elections, putting conservatives on the court. Five days after overturning that decision, they want to blow up the Senate.

These people are crazy. They want to pack the court. They want to abolish the Electoral College, so New York and California can pick the president. You know, they want to federalize all elections so they can ballot-harvest and do away with voter I.D. I'm hoping people in America are watching what they're planning to do if we don't take back the Senate.

