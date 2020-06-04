Lindsey Graham says Rosenstein hearing showed 'fox was guarding the henhouse' in Mueller investigation

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Wednesday that the Mueller investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was set up in such a way that the "fox was guarding the henhouse."

Earlier Wednesday, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified that he would not have signed a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant renewal application targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page had he known about since-revealed "significant errors."

"The most stunning thing to me was the scope memo outlining what Mueller could do was prepared by the same people that defrauded the [FISA] court," Graham said. "... The same people that lied to the court set up the Mueller investigation."

"It wasn’t Rosenstein," Graham added. "It was the people who lied to the court and manipulated the evidence, set up the whole Mueller investigation."

Graham told Sean Hannity that Wednesday's hearing was "the first step in journey that will end in October to try to explain to the American people how the hell did this happen," he said.

"How is it possible the FBI and the Department of Justice defrauded the FISA court so many times and nobody knew about it?"

Graham then slammed Rosenstein's testimony, saying that if someone knew that the Steele dossier -- the key source for the Page warrant -- was "garbage," that person would be "a candidate to go to jail."

