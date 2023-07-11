Lindsey Graham fires back after Hunter Biden prosecutor refutes IRS whistleblower: 'I don't trust' the DOJ

The U.S. attorney handling the Hunter Biden probe once again contradicted claims from an IRS whistleblower in a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham Monday. On "Hannity" Monday night, the South Carolina Republican challenged David Weiss' letter, noting he is determined to find answers in the increasingly complicated investigation.

US ATTORNEY HANDLING HUNTER BIDEN PROVE TELLS GRAHAM HE HAS NOT REQUESTED SPECIAL COUNSEL STATUS

LINDSEY GRAHAM: When it comes to the Department of Justice, I don't trust them. They got to come forward under oath and testify. So here's what the whistleblower has said, the group of whistleblowers, that Hunter Biden got the benefit of the doubt unlike anybody they've ever seen, and they've been there for decades, that every time there was a question, it wound up being in Hunter Biden's favor. They claim that Mr. Weiss, the U.S. attorney from Delaware, sought special counsel status and was denied that status and that he wanted to bring charges in D.C., and California, but he was told no.

They don't want to tell me what happened to the 1023 investigation. And I can tell your audience you're all going to know what happened. Did they sweep it under the rug that they investigated and found out it was fraudulent? I want to know what happened to the accusations regarding Hunter Biden and Joe Biden taking bribes in Ukraine. I did not get that answer in this letter. I'm not going to stop until I found out to find out how that accusation was disposed of.

Weiss, the federal prosecutor in Delaware handling the years-long investigation into Hunter Biden, told Graham in the letter that he has not requested special counsel status.

Weiss made the same assertion U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has made, noting he was told he could file charges against Biden in another district outside Delaware if he wanted.

That claim backs up what Garland has said a handful of times on camera. The letter from Weiss is the third time he has publicly contradicted IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.

Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the IRS, has come forward with accusations that prosecutors put an investigation into Biden's finances "on the back burner" as the 2020 election approached. He further claims that Weiss, the former President Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware, said privately on several occasions that he was not pulling the strings and that he was not in charge of the investigation. Shapley previously told Fox News that he was in a meeting last fall when Weiss admitted he was not calling the shots.

