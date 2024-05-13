Lindsey Graham erupts on NBC anchor over officials questioning Israeli military response: 'Full of crap'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Tempers flared on NBC Sunday when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham debated anchor Kristen Welker over the Biden administration possibly withholding weapons to Israel.

After Welker cited "military officials" who agreed with stopping weapons shipments to Israel as it wages war in Gaza, Graham lambasted the anchor and the officials she cited.

"These military officials that you’re talking about are full of crap!" Graham snapped.

GRAHAM: BIDEN THREAT TO PULL MILITARY AID FOR ISRAEL 'REWARDING THE TACTICS OF HAMAS TO PUT CIVILIANS AT RISK'

The Republican argued that restricting weapons to Israel in a time of war sends the wrong message to the country's enemies.

"When you’re telling the world you’re going to restrict weapons delivery to the Jewish state, who is fighting a three-front war for their survival, it emboldens Iran," Graham said.

Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized President Biden over his vow to deny weapons shipments to Israel if it launches a major invasion of Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza.

"It emboldens Hamas. [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is probably juiced up on the idea [that] there’s daylight between the United States and Israel," Graham said.

BIDEN UNDER FIRE FOR WITHHOLDING WEAPONS FOR GAZA OFFENSIVE: 'THIS IS A NIGHTMARE' FOR ISRAEL

Welker confronted Graham with the historical example of President Reagan stopping military aid to Israel to "try to influence Israeli policy."

"President Biden is not the first president to use arms shipments to try to influence Israeli policy," she told Graham. "As you know, former President Ronald Reagan on multiple occasions withheld weapons to impact Israel’s military actions."

Graham responded that the better historical example was the U.S. deciding to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"Why is it OK for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war. Why was it OK to do that? I thought it was OK?" Graham asked.

"To Israel: Do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state," he added. "Whatever you have to do!"

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.