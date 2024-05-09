Biden under fire for withholding weapons for Gaza offensive: 'This is a nightmare' for Israel

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sounded off on President Biden’s vow to withhold weapons if Israel invades Rafah. He told "Hannity" Wednesday that the only way to change the "heartbreaking" direction of the Middle East is by voting Biden out in November.

DEMOCRATS BLOW UP AT BIDEN FOR HALTING WEAPONS SHIPMENTS TO ISRAEL

LINDSEY GRAHAM: [I'm] heartbroken in a way, because I know in in Jerusalem tonight, they're trying to figure out what do we do? The only reason they're not dancing in Iran is because they don't believe in dancing. If you're [Hamas leader] Sinwar in the tunnel, this is a good moment for you. But what does this mean to America? It changes the game in all the worst ways in the war on terror. Here's what Joe Biden is asking. He's asking the Israelis to turn the war over to him and [Defense Secretary] Lloyd Austin. To my friends in Israel, don't do that. Fight without the weapons. Do not let Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin run this war. They will do for you what they've done for America.

So my fear is that the hostage deal was hard, now it's impossible. My fear is that Saudi Arabia, which was thinking about recognizing Israel, been working with the Biden administration for a year to bring that deal about. They would have a hard time right now if this continues, signing up with a defense agreement with Joe Biden and his team. Who in their right mind in Saudi Arabia would turn their national security over to Joe Biden? So this is heartbreaking, it is as dangerous as pouring gasoline on a fire. And every problem we had in the Mideast just got worse. This is a nightmare for Israel to be abandoned by their best friend in the world. And the only way you're going to change is is at the ballot box in November.

BIDEN VOWS TO WITHHOLD WEAPONS FROM ISRAEL IF NETANYAHU GOES FORWARD WITH RAFAH INVASION

President Biden is vowing to withhold weapons from Israel if the Jewish State goes forward with its invasion of Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza.

"Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers," Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett in an interview released Wednesday.

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem," Biden said.