US military shoots down 'dozens' of Iranian drones fired at Israel, as Jewish state air defense system excels

Israelis breathed easier in the early hours of Sunday, after an attack from Iranian drones and missiles largely fizzled in the face of the Jewish state's powerful air defenses with assistance from the U.S. military and other allies.

A senior US official told Fox News that the U.S. military has shot down "at least dozens" of Iranian drones en route to Israel early Sunday local time, adding that U.S. military engagement is ongoing.

"U.S. forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel. Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces operating in the region," a U.S. military official told Fox News.

Israel's multi-layered and advanced air defense systems intercepted 99% of the missiles fired by Iran, a senior Israeli official said. "The [Israeli] response will be unprecedented," he said.

ADVANCED AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS PROTECT ISRAEL FROM DRONES, MISSILES

Officials added that the U.S. military assets in the region will shoot down any missiles or drones that are fired and may threaten the U.S. or its allies.

"The U.S. will not strike, but it will defend its allies. If things are in the air we will shoot them down," a senior U.S. military official said.

IRAN CLAIMS TO FOLLOW DRONE LAUNCH AT ISRAEL WITH BALLISTIC MISSILE BARRAGE

Fox News also confirmed the U.S. closely coordinated with Jordan and Egypt, as Jordan played a key part in downing projectiles fired at Israel.

Officials say that the use of airspace will also be something to watch and that they monitor.

Iran said earlier Sunday that its attack "can be deemed concluded" but warned it would respond decisively to any nation that lets Israel use its airspace to attack Iran.