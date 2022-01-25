Sen. Graham on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden has been a 'wrecking ball' on national security his whole career

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that President Biden's has been a "wrecking ball when it comes to national security" policies during his career, warning that the commander-in-chief is being "taken advantage of" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE: BIDEN AND NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM DISCUSS POSSIBLE US TROOP DEPLOYMENT TO EASTERN EUROPE

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Joe Biden has been a wrecking ball when it comes to national security, all of his friggin life. Now he's commander in chief. He does a two-hour rambling news conference, incoherent mostly, and he makes an odd statement: A minor invasion with be will be met one way, a minor incursion, versus a full-on invasion. But what did they say in Ukraine? One inch is too much. So Biden is being taken advantage of.

So you've got NATO's members, particularly the Baltic states, that are yearning to have a more robust response from the president. This isolationist movement will exist until the end of time. This happened in the thirties in Europe. You know, Hitler just wants this part of this country because it's German-speaking, we had the Neutrality Act, he doesn't really want to kill all the Jews. Well guess what? The Iranians really do want to kill all the Jews, if they get a nuclear weapon, they'll share it with radical Islamists, who want a master religion. We live in a dangerous world.

So here's what Congress is going to do. Congress, I think in a bipartisan fashion, is going to sanction Putin for the disruption to the world order by the military buildup, not invasion, that we're going to agree to send more weapons not less to Ukraine. And there'll be a lot of Republicans like me supporting beefing up the American-NATO presence in the Baltic regions to let Putin know he's not going to get what he wants. So that's the world in which we live in. And China is watching.

