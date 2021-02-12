Former Trump official slams embattled Lincoln Project, says FBI probe could follow

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus slammed the Lincoln Project as an organization with a "huge public relations problem" after allegations surfaced of misconduct and misappropriation of funds raised leading up to the 2020 election.

"This is the problem when you build your brand around character, political purity, and political righteousness," he asserted during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom."

Priebus compared the anti-Trump group to the biblical "Pharisees" or "vipers" pretending to be something that they are not.

He added that the Lincoln Project is going to have serious problems with a potential FBI investigation if authorities ask to see emails and text messages from the group's leaders.

"That’s the part that in some of these types of matters, things don’t get better they get worse," he said.

The Lincoln project is facing backlash on a number of legal troubles.

In addition to its suspected cover-up of co-founder John Weaver's predatory behavior toward young, gay men, the Lincoln Project has come under criticism for funneling more than half of its $90 million in donations to firms controlled by its leaders.

Steve Schmidt bombastic former Republican strategist and a face of the anti-Trump group, told the Associated Press the Lincoln Project would open its books for audit as soon as the Trump campaign did so as well.

"We fully comply with the law," Schmidt said. "The Lincoln Project will be delighted to open its books for audit immediately after the Trump campaign and all affiliated super PACs do so, explaining the cash flow of the nearly $700 million that flowed through their organizations controlled by Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner."

