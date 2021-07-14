Lincoln Project member says failing to pass Dem voting bills will lead to another 9/11

A guest on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show claimed that Republicans will conduct a 9/11-style attack unless Democrats pass their voting rights legislation in Congress.

On Wednesday, Joy Reid hosted a panel on her show "The Reid Out," which included Lincoln Project senior adviser Stuart Stevens. The panel discussed the voting rights bills currently being debated in Congress, the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

At the end of the segment, Reid asked Stevens what would happen if these bills are passed and signed into law.

"I think it’s our inability to imagine what would happen which is our greatest danger. It is a replaying of 9/11. And we cannot imagine this attack on America. We have to get out of that. We call it the American experiment because it could have failed. It was an experiment and it’s up to us to defend it," Stevens answered.

This followed one week after Reid hosted left-wing political analyst Matthews Dowd on her show who also brought up the September 11 terrorist attacks in regards to the January 6 Capitol riot. There, he claimed that the Capitol riots were somehow worse than the terrorist attacks that claimed almost 3,000 lives.

"To me, though there was less loss of life on Jan. 6—Jan. 6 was worse than 9/11 because it’s continued to rip our country apart and give permission for people to pursue autocratic means," Dowd said.

Another Lincoln Project advisor also echoed the comparison to 9/11 on Twitter. Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt shared a series of tweets exploring what he labelled "the three most significant attacks against the United States of America since 1900." He included the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941, the September 11th terrorist attacks, and the January 6 Capitol riots.

Although he equated the three as similar, he also claimed that the Capitol riots were "the most dangerous and potentially deadly."

"There is an autocratic/fascist cancer in our land and it continues to be led by Trump. It has grown stronger not weaker in the last 6 months. That is why the 1/6 attacks are the most dangerous and potentially deadly of the three," Schmidt tweeted. "It is the attack that could cause us to lose everything and everything can be summed up in one word. Freedom."

The Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 led to the deaths of more than 2,400 Americans.

Reid also has a history of making outlandish comments. On Tuesday, she compared the threats made to arrest the Texas Democrats who fled to D.C. to the Fugitive Slave Act, which required slaves to be returned to their masters upon capture.

"I have to talk to you about this threat to have you all arrested when you return to Texas and supposedly to track you down like the Fugitive Slave Act is still in force now," Reid said.