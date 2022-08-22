Lincoln Project adviser gushes over Liz Cheney: 'This is Liz Cheney unleashed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lincoln Project adviser Tara Setmayer said Sunday that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY., was "unleashed" and that she didn't think Republicans were "ready for her."

"The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart said that Cheney was "bringing it" and asked Setmayer how they should "read the new Liz."

"It’s not the new Liz, this is Liz Cheney unleashed. This is what all the Republicans in Congress who are dancing on her political grave. They're going to regret that. Because now she gets to be the mirror, the conscience of the Republican Party in their face constantly reminding them of what they’re doing. Of their hypocrisy. Of the fact that they should know better. And the fact that she has more courage than all of them combined," Setmayer said. "It just is such an incredible contrast. I’m here for it. Liz Cheney is coming for all of them."

She added that Cheney was calling out Republicans who were appealing to the MAGA base, saying "you know better."

"She has a credibility to do it. She is a Cheney. You cannot question her conservative bona fides for goodness sake. She voted with Trump 93% of the time in Congress. She’s a Cheney. So like they can’t come for her the same way to try to go after others because the day that someone calls Liz Cheney a RINO, you just have to laugh in their face because that’s the weakest argument possible. So, Liz Cheney unleashed, I’m here for it. And the Republicans, she’s gonna be a thorn in their side for the immediate future in these midterms and going into the presidential election. And I don’t think they’re ready for her," she continued.

Cheney lost to Harriet Hageman, who was backed by former president Donald Trump, on Tuesday in the Wyoming Republican Primary. Cheney, a longtime critic of the former president and member of the Jan. 6 committee, lost by 37 points.

Cheney also dropped hints that she was considering a 2024 run after losing her bid for the House. Cheney launched an anti-Trump group following the primary results called The Great Task.

Trump also responded to Hageman's victory and said, "Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others."

"Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now," he continued.

Following her loss, Cheney said in an interview that she believed some members of the Republican Party are "sick."

"I think it also tells you that large portions of our party, including the leadership of our party, is very sick," Cheney said.