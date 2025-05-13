Lights, camera, tariffs: Will Trump's proposal to boost American film jobs work? Americans aren't sure

President Donald Trump's vow to slap tariffs on movies being made in foreign countries was met with a mixed reaction from Americans speaking with Fox News Digital this week.

Trump announced last week his plans to institute a tariff are in the works, and he authorized the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative "to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that the "Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death" and Hollywood was being "devastated" by other countries luring filmmakers and studios out of the country.

Fox News Digital asked everyday Americans whether they thought such a move would help film jobs in the United States.

TOM CRUISE SHUTS DOWN TRUMP MOVIE TARIFF QUESTION WHILE PROMOTING 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE'

"I know that they do a lot of film in here in the United States, so anything that would boost the economy, because we need help right now, it's going to be some rocky roads, but there's no question about it, if it's going to help America, I'm pro-America," said Josh, a Bostonian vising New York City.

More skeptical was Bill, a Californian visiting Washington, D.C., who said, "As far as I knew, we were the film capital of the world, so I'm not exactly sure what that's meant to achieve."

"I don't think it's going to make a big difference," said Zharko in Birmingham, Mich. "I think it's going to be better for us to tell you the truth, and even for them, because they're going to step up."

Tamara, in Washington, D.C., said it would "absolutely not" help boost American film jobs, "not during his term anyway."

Mark, an American living in Germany who was visiting the nation's capital again, said he thought Trump was on the right track.

TEAMSTERS BOSS PRAISES TRUMP FOREIGN FILM TARIFF, CONDEMNS HOLLYWOOD'S 'UN-AMERICAN ADDICTION TO OUTSOURCING'

"Needs that little push to start making films back here in the States, so I think that's a good idea, at least temporarily, and see what happens," he told Fox News Digital. "You can always adjust them."

Brissa noted her town of Austin, Texas, had become "film city" so it could help a place like that.

"I think it could potentially, but I don't know, it's hard to say," she said.

Catherine, speaking in Birmingham, Mich., had another suggestion for Trump.

"I think he should be doing what would generate activity in business and commerce in the U.S. That seems like that would be prohibitive, adding a tariff of that nature, but I wouldn't support it if it was creating another barrier," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think his focus really is to bring more jobs back to America and to make sure that America is wealthy and prosperous," said Jay in Knoxville, Tenn. "Because we've kind of faded from that era, and he's trying to get us back."