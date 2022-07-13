Lifelong Democrat believes he'll vote Republican if Biden runs again: 'A bunch of empty promises'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lifelong Democrat told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that President Biden has only given "empty promises" throughout his administration."

"I just feel like Biden, what he does, especially for the Black community, is a bunch of empty promises, a bunch of promises for changes, different lifestyle. And he doesn't hold those up," said Chris McColough, a Nebraska father of three who voted for Biden in 2020.

The New York Times released what it called "bleak" polling for President Biden Monday that showed 64% of Democrats would prefer a new candidate in 2024.

"President Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt from inside his own party," New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher wrote, calling the national mood "decidedly dark."

NEW YORK TIMES SOUNDS ALARM FOR BIDEN: 'BLEAK' POLL SHOWS 'ALARMING LEVEL OF DOUBT' FROM DEMOCRATS

The poll found that just 13% of American voters believe the country is on the right track. "For Mr. Biden, that bleak national outlook has pushed his job approval rating to a perilously low point. Republican opposition is predictably overwhelming, but more than two-thirds of independents also now disapprove of the president’s performance, and nearly half disapprove strongly," Goldmacher reported.

Just 70% of Democrats approve of the job the president is doing, according to the New York Times, "a relatively low figure for a president," he wrote. "Especially heading into the 2022 midterms when Mr. Biden needs to rally Democrats to the polls to maintain control of Congress."

McColough specifically took issue with Biden pushing a COVID vaccine mandate after saying he would not take such action.

"We all know that was a lie. I still feel like regardless of how you feel about the situation, no one should be forced … to put a vaccine in their body that they don't want to," he said, adding that he has family members who died from the virus.

He said if Biden runs again, he believes he'll vote for a Republican for the first time.

The White House has said that Biden is running in 2024 , despite the ongoing calls from members of his own party to step aside.

Fox News' Hannah Panreck contributed to this report.