Lifelong DC Democrat calls out her own party: 'Enough is enough, we need more police'

A lifelong Washington, D.C., Democrat pushed back against those in her own party who are advocating for a sweeping criminal code overhaul to soften repercussions on crime.

Neighborhood commissioner Denise Rucker Krepp (D) joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her concerns surrounding the bill and its impact on public safety as certain crimes soar.

"I think it has to come down to every single person being impacted, and that's what's happening in my single member district where I've had a rape and murder, armed carjackings, home invasions, robberies, stabbings, shootings." Krepp told Ashley Strohmier. arguing the crime wave is affecting people of all political affiliations.

"I don't have enough fingers to count all the crimes that have occurred, and that's why my constituents are saying enough is enough," she continued. "We need help. We need more police on the streets. We need more prosecutions."

The reform, if passed, would restore jury trials for misdemeanors and eliminate mandatory minimum sentences except for first-degree murder.

It would also make it easier for criminals to fight for early release.

And even though overall crime is down, certain violent offenses have remained challenges throughout the city.

There was an armed carjacking in front of Krepp's home just last week.

"Armed carjackings are through the roof right now," Krepp said. "We're at 464 right now this year, so while maybe murders are down, armed carjackings certainly aren't down, and neither are the other major crimes in the city."

"We've got to address that and the laws that the D.C. Council are passing, it's not helping," she continued.

Despite the incident, she said no Democrats have reached out to her about changing their mind on the bill.

"To be honest, I'm very puzzled why they're doing this," Krepp said. "I don't know why you would want to support the early release of rapists and murderers, and that's why I sought help from Congress."

"I believe that rapists should serve their full sentence, and if the D.C. Council wants to release them, fine. Let's go to Congress and seek their help," she continued.

Krepp said even if the mayor isn't on the board with the changes, the proposal could still move forward without her stamp of approval if the city council presses forward with the legislation.

