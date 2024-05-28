National Park Service reverses ban on employees wearing uniforms at Pride events following LGBTQ backlash

The National Park Service (NPS) reversed its ban prohibiting park rangers from attending Pride events in uniform.

Earlier this month, the NPS issued a directive that prohibited park rangers from openly participating in Pride month events this June, but Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland reversed the decision late Friday following pressure from the LGBTQ community, E&E News by Politico first reported.

Haaland said in the announcement that she was directing leadership from Interior’s bureaus to review when employees can participate in "externally organized events." She also said events like "Special Emphasis Months," including Pride Month, which honors LGBTQ people, are a "priority" for her.

"In further recognition of the importance of these months, I am directing Bureau leaders or their designated officials to determine how and when bureaus should participate in these externally organized events," the statement said. "This could include marching units in parades, booths at parades, events etc. This would allow employees to participate in uniform representing their respective bureau. This direction takes effect immediately."

The guidance reverses language in an initial memo issued on May 9, in which National Park Service Operations Director Frank Lands said there had been "an increasing amount of requests from employees asking to participate in uniform in a variety of events and activities, including events not organized by the NPS, which potentially conflict with our uniform policy."

He wrote that the guidance states that "while in uniform, NPS employees are prohibited from, ‘participating in or attending any demonstration or public event wherein the wearing of the uniform could be construed as agency support for a particular issue, position, or political party.’"

"Parades and similar events are seen as a form of communication, both for the organizers and participants, so participation by uninformed employees would be viewed as communication on behalf of the NPS," the first memo said.

In the Friday announcement, Haaland said bureaus should "ensure that participation is consistent with all relevant standards, policies, and laws for participating employees."

"We have an obligation to implement policy fairly and equitably," she concluded. "My hope is that this direction addresses any implementation questions or confusion as we enter a number of Special Emphasis Months."

Pattie Gonia, a drag queen who helped organize a Pride Parade for employees of Yosemite National Park in California in 2023, has been outspoken on the controversy and applauded the news that the ban had been reversed.

"We remain cautious on how the updated policy will be implemented," the environmental activist said, E&E reported. "Specifically, we believe the updated policy needs safeguards that would enable employees and employee resource groups to appeal any permission denials as permissions will still need to be approved by local park leadership, which may hold personal views that run counter to policy and therefore be inclined to deny permissions."

Fox News Digital reached out to NPS for comment.