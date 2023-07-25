Christian politician takes legal action after anti-LGBT Pride tweet sees his 'life torn apart'

A local politician in the United Kingdom is taking legal action after he was reportedly canceled by seven different organizations and suspended by his own political party for tweeting out his religious views.

"First of all, I am still feeling quite upset," King Lawal, 31, told Fox News Digital. "But I'm so ready to fight back, as well. I'm not wanting to be silenced anymore, and I'm wanting to see more Christians stand up and fight back."

Lawal, who has been a councilor at North Northamptonshire Unitary Council in England for two years, tweeted on June 29 in response to a Twitter post from GB News host Calvin Robinson revealing that naked men were illegally parading in front of minors during LGBT Pride events.

Lawal, a Christian who found the parade behavior offensive and immoral, took to Twitter to condemn it.

"When did Pride become a thing to celebrate?" he wrote. "Because of Pride Satan fell as an [archangel]. Pride is not a virtue but a Sin. Those who have Pride should Repent of their sins and return to Jesus Christ. He can save you. #PrideMonth #Pride23 #PrideParade.’"

The tweet also cited Isaiah 3:9, which in the English Standard Version reads, "For the look on their faces bears witness against them; they proclaim their sin like Sodom; they do not hide it. Woe to them! For they have brought evil on themselves."

The tweet has subsequently led to Lawal's life being "torn apart," according to a press release from the London-based Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which is aiding him in his legal fight.

Lawal explained to Fox News Digital that he was suspended by his local Conservative Party after issuing the tweet and that an investigation against him is pending at the party's headquarters.

North Northamptonshire Conservative Group did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, but told GB News that they "are an inclusive group."

"We continue to be committed to reducing inequality within our communities and creating a fair and inclusive environment for everyone. We fully support our LGBTQ+ community, as we support all communities," the group said.

Lawal also reportedly had to resign from his position as trustee at Groundwork Northampton, which helps children get access to green spaces. He was also suspended as an academy council member for Weavers Academy, which is a school in Willingsborough for children ages 11 to 18.

"I have been made aware of your recent tweet," a person at Weavers Academy reportedly told him. "The views you have espouse are not consistent with the values of our Academy Council nor Weavers Academy. Having discussed this with the headteacher, I have decided to suspend your membership of the Academy Council, pending further discussions with Creative Trust."

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Weavers Academy and Groundwork Northampton for comment, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Lawal was reportedly further removed from his position a governor of Northampton Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT), and he was also barred from meeting with constituents at a local library.

"North Northamptonshire Council changed its partner governor for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in an annual council meeting on 25 May 2023," NHFT told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Therefore the councilor in question did not hold the position of governor with Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust since this time."

Lawal's lawyers at CLC warned that the repercussions he has faced are "unprecedented," and are evidence that even public officials are increasingly unable to express their personal opinions in the U.K. if they fall afoul of certain groups.

"It's important to note as well, that as the only Black councilor in the whole of Northamptonshire — I'm the only one — I know what it's like to be in a minority," Lawal told Fox News Digital. "Therefore, I would never look to discriminate against anybody. All I was merely doing is standing on my rights to be able to share and express my religious beliefs without fear."

Lawal said that while religious freedom is guaranteed under U.K. law, many in his country are "absolutely" becoming more hostile to traditional Christian beliefs.

"In the U.K. now, it is becoming tremendously more difficult to not only share views, but to hold them as well," he said. "I believe that there is an intensified erosion of our rights to speak freely; freedom of speech, freedom of expression and belief. And it's going out of control a bit."

"The Bible tells us that to live out a true Christian calling, you have to pick up your cross. I am determined to fight for justice, to clear my name and to ensure that this does not happen to another person," he said.