Liberals warn Musk for signaling he might reinstate all banned accounts: ‘Swimming in Nazis’

Liberals on Twitter attacked the company's new owner, Elon Musk, over a poll asking if he should allow all banned accounts back onto Twitter.

Less than a week after the world’s richest man reinstated the Twitter accounts of former President Trump, satire site The Babylon Bee, and famed psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk started a Twitter poll to gauge the platform’s interest in having all banned accounts put back on the platform.

In the poll, Musk asked, "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" He set the survey to collect results for 24 hours, and at around 3 PM eastern time, 72.7% of 1.2 million voters voted "Yes," while 27.3% voted "No."

DONALD TRUMP REACTS AFTER ELON MUSK REINSTATES HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT, ENDING LIFETIME BAN

The comment and quote tweets for Musk’s poll revealed that liberals and Musk critics were livid with the prospect. Considering that last Friday, Musk reinstated Trump based on a poll of who wanted him back, many seemed worried that the billionaire would respect the results of this new survey.

Some accused Musk of allowing hate, terrorism and Nazis back onto platform.

Condé-Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski sarcastically responded to the poll, tweeting, "The world’s richest man has taken possession of a global social media platform used by the world’s journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, militaries and health/emergency services to share all vital information—It’s going as you might expect."

Liberal journalist Tom Coates tweeted a warning: "I’m sorry but I’ve spent years reporting people for actual daily hate speech. Very few of them get banned. Those that do are just f****** awful. This is a proposal to drive women, people of color, Jewish people and the LGBTQA+ community off this site and fill it full of Nazis."

Mother Jones DC bureau chief David Corn sarcastically tweeted, "Bring back neo-Nazis! Yay!"

Author James Felton warily wrote, "You know what would really improve the platform and bring users flooding back, reinstate accounts that got banned for everything from racism and homophobia to abuse, glorifying violence and targeted harassment."

ELON MUSK POKES FUN AT CBS’ SHORT-LIVED TWITTER HIATUS AFTER NETWORK RESUMES TWEETING LESS THAN 48 HOURS LATER



"So Russian bots & Nazis get to vote to reactivate other Russian bots & Nazis. Get ready for a toxic tidal wave. Twitter is quickly becoming super unsafe," Democratic California State Senator Scott Wiener lamented.

Author Jonathan Katz coined a new derogatory nickname for Musk, tweeting, "I’d ask a question like ‘which countries’ laws’ but Apartheid Elmo here doesn’t [give a f***], he just wants as many Nazis and transphobes as he can get back on the site as quickly as possible."

L.A. Times reporter Matt Pearce warned, "Man, this place is going to be swimming in Nazis again before we know it. Does anybody remember what 2015-2016 was like on here? Timeline smelled like the inside of an anime costume."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hey, man, it’s your house. And if you want to invite everyone and anyone over, let them say what they want and s*** on your floor, knock yourself out," actor George Hahn posted.

Byline Times columnist CJ Werleman accused Musk of wanting terror threats to spread over the platform.

Yes, but *only* if you wish for more white domestic terrorist attacks against mosques, synagogues, and black churches, which I'm absolutely sure you do!," he wrote.