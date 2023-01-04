Liberals cackle over Republican stalemate in House Speaker vote: ‘This is so great to witness’

Prominent liberals on Twitter appeared to salivate over the chaos surrounding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., successive failed attempts at being elected Speaker of the House.

Despite having most of the Republican establishment, former President Donald Trump, and major members of conservative media in his corner, McCarthy could not inspire the necessary votes he needed to assume the role on the second day of voting in the House.

McCarthy failed to acquire enough support over five rounds of voting as of Tuesday afternoon, with 20 Republican members of Congress, including Representatives Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., refusing to give the aspiring speaker the necessary votes.

This contingent of 20 errant voters indicated they would rather support other candidates for the role, such as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, or would have McCarthy grant them more concessions in exchange for his role as House speaker. Though so far, neither side has backed down, even with Trump endorsing McCarthy and encouraging the Republicans to get behind him.

The stalemate resulted in yet another chaotic day in Washington, D.C., and a contentious debate among Republicans that many Democrats and liberals have watched with glee. Many of them tweeted out mockery at the party’s current state of affairs.

Former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki poked fun at the congressional proceedings. She quipped, "Let’s do this again tomorrow everyone."

Former CNN columnist Jarrett Bellini replied to Psaki’s status with a sarcastic response, tweeting, "Quality use of tax dollars."

"The Nation" reporter Elie Mystal found the situation "pretty funny." He tweeted, "Republicans learning that Republicans aren't willing to govern and have an inexhaustible reserve of grievance is pretty funny. I hope all you ‘Democrats should reach across the aisle’ folks are watching and realize how stupid you've all sounded for so long."

He also wrote, "Lol, they're doing this again. Republicans have a real problem with ‘understanding how voting works.’"

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin joked, "this is one way to learn the names of all the new congressmen."

Rubin also noted, "Confession: I'm enjoying this WAY more than I thought I would."

Lawyer and prominent Twitter liberal Richard Signorelli commented on McCarthy’s struggle, tweeting, "This is so great to witness."

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson described Wednesday’s events as "MAGA on MAGA violence, Day 2."

And feminist journalist Molly Jong-Fast mocked the number of times McCarthy has tried to acquire a sufficient vote tally. She tweeted, "You know what they say the fourth or fifth or sixth is the charm."

She also wrote, "Congratulations Kevin McCarthy on your….. just kidding."