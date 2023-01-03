McCarthy not backing down from speaker bid after heated meeting with GOP: 'I'm not going anywhere'

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R.-Calif., said he will continue to run for speaker of the new Republican majority as he faces opposition within his party.

"I'm not going anywhere," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday following a contentious private meeting with his party where he delivered a speech. "We did have an intense conference, and it's intense for a purpose."

McCarthy faces opposition from Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and members of the House Freedom Caucus ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Boebert muttered "this is bulls---" under her breath during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding McCarthy's bid for speakership, her spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"There's times we're going to have to argue with our own members if they're looking at for only positions for themselves, not for the country," McCarthy said. "Look, I have the record for the longest speech ever on the floor. I don't have a problem getting a record for the most votes for speaker too."

The House of Representatives will vote for leadership Tuesday afternoon. There will be a second round of votes if McCarthy does not receive enough support to become speaker. He needs 218 votes to become speaker if all members are present and voting — and House Democratic leaders on Tuesday morning urged all their members to stay on the floor throughout the day to ensure this majority count is necessary.

McCarthy laughed prior to the Tuesday meeting when asked if he would support an alternative bid from Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., for speaker.

