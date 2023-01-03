Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Republicans torched for McCarthy-House speaker vote fiasco: 'Worst game of chicken ever'

McCarthy failed to reach the 218 threshold after a third vote tally

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
Greg Gutfeld on McCarthy speakership battle: Worst game of chicken ever Video

Greg Gutfeld on McCarthy speakership battle: Worst game of chicken ever

'The Five' co-hosts discuss Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to become House speaker. 

Republicans were ridiculed for being unable to unite behind Kevin McCarthy and vote for him as the new House speaker Tuesday – and seemingly airing dirty GOP laundry for all Americans to see. 

"This is the worst game of chicken ever. It’s just like a game of chicken [where] you have [one] car going at the other, and you wait, ugh. It’s not even that. It's just bad," Greg Gutfeld said. 

"It's just bad. It’s like the Republicans read a book by the Democrats saying ‘How To Really Screw Up Your Party.’

Ronna McDaniel slams House Republicans over speaker vote: This makes the party look bad Video

Twenty Republicans voted against McCarthy in favor of nominating Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. The House Minority leader needs 218 votes to secure a majority and become speaker but fell short twice by fourteen votes. 

Gutfeld argued the GOP likely would have already elected McCarthy if the voting process weren't broadcast on TV like a reality show. 

KEVIN MCCARTHY MAKES MAJOR CONCESSION TO CONSERVATIVES AS HIS SPEAKER BID HANGS BY THREAD

"What are we doing? Gutfeld asked. "If this were relegated to C-SPAN, we wouldn’t even know it existed, and they would probably get through it, but because it’s on our shows now, they are like, ‘Okay, this is for my future, I need to do this to make the people on Twitter happy or [get] my buddies on television [to] invite me more often.'"

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during a roundtable in Washington. McCarthy says thieves broke into his office in Bakersfield, Calif., and that he's hoping for help from the public to identify them. 

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during a roundtable in Washington. McCarthy says thieves broke into his office in Bakersfield, Calif., and that he's hoping for help from the public to identify them.  ((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))

"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro said Americans watching at home  are asking, "‘What the heck is wrong with these people?’" 

"'We elected them, we gave them money. We now have the majority in the House and they can't get along with each other?'" she quipped.

Pirro argued the GOP needs to stop holding votes and get together and find out how to bring in the 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy. 

"The truth is McCarthy worked like a dog for the last two years. He raised $250 million for candidates, some of whom haven't even been sworn in yet and were against him," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This guy has done everything he could whether you like him or you don't like him; it's time to get together as a party."

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.