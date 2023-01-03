Republicans torched for McCarthy-House speaker vote fiasco: 'Worst game of chicken ever'

Republicans were ridiculed for being unable to unite behind Kevin McCarthy and vote for him as the new House speaker Tuesday – and seemingly airing dirty GOP laundry for all Americans to see.

"This is the worst game of chicken ever. It’s just like a game of chicken [where] you have [one] car going at the other, and you wait, ugh. It’s not even that. It's just bad," Greg Gutfeld said.

"It's just bad. It’s like the Republicans read a book by the Democrats saying ‘How To Really Screw Up Your Party.’

Twenty Republicans voted against McCarthy in favor of nominating Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. The House Minority leader needs 218 votes to secure a majority and become speaker but fell short twice by fourteen votes.

Gutfeld argued the GOP likely would have already elected McCarthy if the voting process weren't broadcast on TV like a reality show.

"What are we doing? Gutfeld asked. "If this were relegated to C-SPAN, we wouldn’t even know it existed, and they would probably get through it, but because it’s on our shows now, they are like, ‘Okay, this is for my future, I need to do this to make the people on Twitter happy or [get] my buddies on television [to] invite me more often.'"

"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro said Americans watching at home are asking, "‘What the heck is wrong with these people?’"

"'We elected them, we gave them money. We now have the majority in the House and they can't get along with each other?'" she quipped.

Pirro argued the GOP needs to stop holding votes and get together and find out how to bring in the 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy.

"The truth is McCarthy worked like a dog for the last two years. He raised $250 million for candidates, some of whom haven't even been sworn in yet and were against him," she said.

"This guy has done everything he could whether you like him or you don't like him; it's time to get together as a party."