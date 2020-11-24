Liberals turn on Boston Globe for suggesting Americans don’t want to see Trump dragged from White House

Liberals turned on the Boston Globe Tuesday for suggesting that American’s don’t want to see President Trump dragged out of the White House, as many admitted they would prefer chaos over a peaceful transition of power.

“Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20, so we asked experts in the art of persuasion how they go about dislodging the reluctant,” the Globe’s verified Twitter account wrote to promote a story about how Trump could be convinced to leave office if he hypothetically refuses.

The Boston Globe quickly began trending on Twitter as liberals condemned the notion. MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked, “Y'all sure about that???”

The Democratic Party has long fancied itself as champions of tolerance and love but many who responded to the Globe’s tweet don’t appear to practice what they preach. The Globe’s tweet was mocked by the left with many claiming they would actually pay money to watch Trump get violently dragged from the White House.

“The Boston Globe is severely mistaken if it genuinely believes no one wants to see Trump dragged out of the White House,” one person responded, while another declared, “The Boston Globe does not speak for me.”

Another critic admitted it was something they had been “fantasizing about for a while now" and someone called it the "most of touch tweet in history of Boston media."

Far-left pundit Keith Olbermann responded, "You misspelled 'WE ALL WANT TO SEE HIM DRAGGED OUT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE WHITE HOUSE.'"

Many others offered thoughts on the Boston Globe’s tweet, too:

