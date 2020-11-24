CNN's Chris Cuomo ignores threats against GSA chief days after urging viewers to give her 'more attention'

CNN host Chris Cuomo chose not to mention threats made against U.S. General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy on Monday as he continued to criticize her days after urging viewers to give her “more attention.”

Murphy informed President-elect Joe Biden that her agency has formally ascertained him as the apparent winner of the 2020 presidential election and would move ahead with transition proceedings. Her letter effectively ended a weekslong standoff in which the Biden transition team accused Murphy and her agency of withholding critical transition resources needed for a smooth transfer of power.

GSA CHIEF INFORMS PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN THAT FORMAL TRANSITION PROCESS CAN BEGIN

Last week Cuomo plastered Murphy’s photo on the screen as he claimed she was “smiling while you’re dying” of coronavirus. The CNN host declared that she “deserved more attention” for holding up the transition.

Murphy seemingly got the attention that Cuomo sought and wrote in her letter she received threats “online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely.”

The GSA even had to provide her with a security detail, according to the Washington Post.

In a series of tweets, President Trump thanked Murphy for her handling of the ascertainment process since Election Day, noting threats made against her in the process.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

TRUMP DOWNPLAYS GSA MOVE TO ASCERTAIN BIDEN AS ‘APPARENT WINNER’

“Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,” Trump added.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake omitted any talk of threats against Murphy on Monday when covering the news of the transition formally beginning during an anti-Trump rant to open his show. Cuomo read from Murphy’s letter but completely skipped over the part about her receiving threats.

The lefty CNN host then covered Trump’s tweet but ignored the mention of threats against Murphy.

“I’m not gonna read it, there is no need to anymore,” Cuomo said of Trump’s tweet.

Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro blasted Cuomo’s behavior in a scathing recap of the situation.

“The rhetoric coming from CNN’s Chris Cuomo has gotten more and more disturbing with each passing week since the election. Monday made it the third week in a row he had used PrimeTime as a platform to launch thinly veiled threats against the lives of Republicans,” Fondacaro wrote.

“Ahead of his maligning of Republicans as a whole, he doubled down on last week’s target of his venom, General Service Administration head Emily Murphy,” Fondacaro continued.

“This time around, after she had kicked off the transition process with President-elect Biden’s team earlier that day, Cuomo described her as something that “we must stomp out in our politics.” His vitriol quickly grew as he read from Murphy’s statement and scoffed at it.”

Fondacaro reminded readers that “this occurred the week after he (a man with a long history of supporting the left-wing, domestic terrorists of Antifa) put a target on her back.”

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.