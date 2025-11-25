Liberal 'View' co-host agrees with Trump Transportation sec on call to dress better while traveling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host and staunch Trump administration critic Ana Navarro said she agreed with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's call for an improvement in civility during travel on Tuesday, as Duffy encouraged travelers to dress better.

"Take my temperature, because I am going to agree with a Trump cabinet member," Navarro announced during the segment, surprising her co-hosts, as one asked, "really?"

"I fly four times a week sometimes, I am tired of seeing people's a-- cheeks, and I go through Miami and, you know, Miami people are half-naked on a good day, so it’s like a lot of people in skin-tight, skin-colored leggings from, they look naked! I don’t think that’s appropriate."

"You know, whether it's a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little bit better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better," Duffy said at a press conference on Monday. "Let's try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that's positive."

FLIGHT PASSENGER GETS TOO COMFORTABLE ON PLANE, SPARKING ETIQUETTE DEBATE

Duffy also encouraged passengers to help others who are struggling to put their bags in the overhead bins "as a common courtesy and civility."

The Trump administration’s airline-focused civility campaign will aim to "inspire" a return to decorum and politeness while addressing a record surge in unruly passengers disrupting flights for millions of travelers, according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

Since 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recorded a more than 400% increase in in-flight disturbances, ranging from disruptive behavior to violence. The agency has reported thousands of unruly passenger cases since 2021, with enforcement actions and fines rising sharply in recent years, according to FAA data.

Navarro said Duffy was right to remind people of civility and echoed his message of "manners don't stop at the gate."

PASSENGER'S REVENGE ON 'ENTITLED' WOMAN SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT AIRPLANE ETIQUETTE

Towards the end of the segment, Navarro added, "I don’t think people should be wearing, you know, t-shirts with naked folks or with cussing on their shirt."

Co-host Sara Haines added, a "certain amount of decorum."

The other co-hosts were critical of Duffy's message, as co-host Sunny Hostin said, "I miss Pete Buttigieg so much as the transportation secretary."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kristen Altus contributed to this report.