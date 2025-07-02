Passenger's revenge on entitled 'Karen' sparks heated debate about airplane etiquette

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A flyer's recent experience on a trip has garnered thousands of reactions and sparked a debate about airplane seat reclining.

Posting in the "r/delta" Reddit forum, the user described flying home to Seattle and sitting in coach class.

"The guy in front of me reclines fully. So I very gently recline about halfway," the person wrote.

"The woman behind me suddenly went into full ‘Karen’ mode, demanding three times I move my seat, complaining to a flight attendant, whining about not being able to use her laptop properly," said the user.

The woman repeatedly pushed the back of the seat, the user said.

"So I went full recline with force and left it there the entire flight," the user said. "Not another peep. I’ve been flying [for] 15 years about weekly."

And "I’ve never encountered this level of entitlement over me daring to slowly recline halfway. Some weirdos out there," the person concluded the post.

The Reddit story garnered over 3,000 reactions, with hundreds of users taking to the comments section to discuss seat reclining on planes.

"I think people are forgetting that it’s the airlines' fault [that] we are crammed in like sardines," said one user.

One Redditor said, "I don’t understand why everyone is anti-reclining — if everyone just reclined, the whole plane would be more comfortable."

"I really struggle with this because I see both sides. I regularly have to work on a plane and [am] 6’1". It is physically impossible for me to work when the person puts their seat in recline. And it’s excruciating for me," said a user.

Another person said, "Reclining existed before laptop computers were even a thing. You’re the one being rude by thinking your work should allow you to impede on my seat’s functions."

"It’s really the fault of the airline [for] not providing adequate space when a front passenger uses the recline. Should not be on the passenger," said another Redditor.

"Travelers have the right to recline their seats."

Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert based in Florida and a former flight attendant, spoke with Fox News Digital about the issue of seat reclining on board planes.

"Most airplane seats were designed to recline to offer more comfort to passengers, especially on long flights," Whitmore said. "So travelers have the right to recline their seats."

There are considerations, she added. She also offered tips for those who are preparing to recline an airplane seat.

She said it is best to recline slowly and gently.

"If you’re trying to eat or work and the person in front of you reclines their seat too far, it’s OK to politely ask that person to slightly raise their seat," said Whitmore.

She added, "It’s a common courtesy to take a peek behind you before reclining your seat, in order to watch out for potential knees or computers that might get smashed in the process."