Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

Outgoing CNN contributor Eliana Johnson questions network's decision to send her packing

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Soon-to-be former CNN on-air contributor Eliana Johnson questioned the rationale of an executive at the liberal network who said she was no longer needed because her new gig running a conservative website constituted a "different career path."

Johnson is leaving her job as Politico’s White House reporter to become editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon. CNN announced Wednesday that it would not renew Johnson’s contract when it expires in November because of the new position. CNN vice president and spokesperson Matt Dornic took to Twitter to explain that the decision was made because Johnson is leaving the White House beat.

CNN HAS BAD WEEK AMID APRIL RYAN, CHRIS CUOMO AND DON LEMON NEWS: ‘IT WAS QUITE EMBARRASSING’

“She’s now pursuing a different career path and off that beat. Simple as that,” Dornic tweeted in response to a BuzzFeed report announcing CNN’s plans to show Johnson the door.

Johnson, who is widely respected by members of the media industry on both sides of the political aisle, responded to Dornic’s explanation.

“I didn’t realize becoming the first female editor-in-chief of a conservative news site was ‘pursuing a different career path.’ I’ll still be in the newsbreaking business. And perhaps even covering the White House,” Johnson tweeted.

CNN will not renew the contract of incoming Free Beacon boss Eliana Johnson. (Getty Images)

CNN will not renew the contract of incoming Free Beacon boss Eliana Johnson. (Getty Images)

Dornic declined a request for comment when reached by Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck doesn’t buy CNN’s explanation, calling it a “lame excuse” for dumping a high-profile conservative.

“I think most sensible people see this for what it is," Houck told Fox News. "Yet again, CNN is showing its vicious hostility to actual conservatives. So long as you're vehemently anti-Trump, hate the Second Amendment, toe the line on any number of liberal issues, and hurl juvenile insults at people you disagree with, CNN will gladly continue to keep you employed as an analyst, commentator, or contributor. Otherwise, watch out.”

Johnson will remain a paid CNN contributor until her contract expires in November.

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.