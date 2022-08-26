Liberal media parrots Dems claim that democracy is ‘over’ if Americans don’t vote out GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-leaning figures on MSNBC and CNN have recently ramped up their rhetoric against Republicans, parroting Democratic politicians who claimed that Americans must vote blue in order to preserve democracy.

In a July interview, CBS "Face the Nation" anchor Robert Costa asked Vice President Kamala Harris to finish a sentence he had written as part of the interview.

"Americans need to vote for Democrats in November because…" Costa began.

"Our democracy is on the ballot," Harris finished.

The assertion that Americans midterm voting decisions comes down to whether or not democracy in the U.S. will survive has cropped up on numerous occasions in the last few months.

BIDEN'S 'DEPLORABLES MOMENT': JOE CALLS TRUMPISM 'SEMI-FASCISM,' THROWING 'UNITY PLEDGE IN TRASH,' ROVE SAYS

On August 3, while discussing the results of several GOP primaries, including Michigan’s Tudor Dixon, "New Day" hosts Brianna Keilar and John Avlon painted the results as a loss for democracy in America.

"It is the morning after election night in America, where democracy was one of the things on the ballot. Primary races in five states setting the stage for what will be some of the most competitive races in November," Keilar said to begin the show.

Former RNC chair Michael Steele, who last month told viewers that they should "assume" all Republicans are "dangerous until proven otherwise," said in May that voters heading to the ballot box are weighing two distinct issues.

"You’re going to the ballot box in November folks, and you have to weigh in the context of your daily lives—what do you value more? The price of gas or democracy?" he rhetorically asked.

MSNBC figures, moreso than CNN, pushed the belief that Republicans stood willfully in the way of Democracy, while Democrats were fighting hard to preserve it.

DEMOCRATS DON'T 'CARE' ABOUT DEMOCRACY AS 'VOTING ISSUE': POLITICO MAGAZINE

"You don’t get this right this time—it’s over," MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said in February. "You put McCarthy back in, you put Trump back in, our democracy is over. I’m not overstating it. That’s where we’re at. And the Democrats have to understand what wins elections and what loses elections."

Washington Post columnist Max Boot claimed back in October that he is not a Democrat, but that he would be voting blue in 2022, as a means to preserve democracy.

"If Republicans can win elections in 2022 that is going to set the stage for a Republican coup in 2022 and 2024 that could well be more successful than the one they attempted in 2020," Boot told CNN’s Don Lemon. "And really the only way to prevent that from happening is to vote for Democrats."

Liberal media outlets and their Democratic cohorts have long attempted to paint Democrats as defenders of democracy and Republicans as the enemy of it.

On Thursday, while campaigning in Maryland, President Biden claimed that "MAGA Republicans" are a "threat to our very Democracy," labeling them "semi-fascists."

"They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace — embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy," he added.

REPUBLICANS ARE MORE LIKELY TO 'PRESERVE DEMOCRACY' THAN DEMOCRATS: FOX NEWS POLL

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Cali., predicted in January that the upcoming midterms could actually be the end of free elections in America.

"I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting in this country as we know it will be gone," Swalwell said on MSNBC. He added that if Republicans are able to win the House the damage they could do to the U.S. democratic process "could be irreversible."

"If we don’t get it right, it could be the last election," he added.

That same month, left-wing media pundit Matthew Dowd said he believed the nation’s democracy depends on Democrats prevailing in 2022.

"If the Republicans take the Congress back, and the Senate, in 2022, and we have a presidential election unfold then I think we are at the point where our democracy is failed," Dowd said on MSNBC.

Last year, The New York Times was accused of engaging in activism after publishing a two-page open letter that included the names of more than 100 corporations who expressed solidarity towards "democracy." The Times’ definition of democracy appeared to be those who stand against people who they claimed were pushing "discriminatory legislation" that "restrict" the voting rights of Americans.

The authors of the Times' "DealBook" newsletter argued that "just as notable as the names who signed the statement are those that didn’t."

Fox News' David Rutz and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.