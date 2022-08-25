Biden says 'extreme' MAGA philosophy is 'like semi-fascism': 'It's not just Trump'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden said during a fundraiser on Thursday that the "extreme MAGA philosophy" is "like semi-fascism."

Biden made the remarks during a fundraiser in Maryland before heading off to a rally near Washington, D.C.

"What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said. "It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism."

The event comes amid a period where Biden is expected to be touting his policy victories campaigning for his party's candidates ahead of the midterm elections, White House aides told the Associated Press.

Biden said at the fundraiser, hosted in the backyard of a Bethesda home with about 100 donors, that if Democrats lose the upcoming midterm elections, Republicans would begin "wiping out choice, across the board."

ONE DAY AFTER STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT, BIDEN HITS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL TO BOLSTER DEMOCRATS AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

"I think the American people are waking up to reality that things have changed so drastically," Biden said.

Biden's comments come one day after he announced a massive student loan handout, which wipes away $10,000 of federal student loan debt for some borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year, and handouts of up to $20,0000 for borrowers who were Pell Grant recipients.

Previewing what Biden would speak about during the rally on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference that he would "lay out the choice before Americans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He'll highlight how he and congressional Democrats have delivered results for working families, creating nearly 10 million jobs and record low unemployment. Lowering health care costs and energy costs, passing a new gun safety law which we hadn't seen in decades. He'll say that they have taken on special interest," Jean-Pierre said. "And he'll say what they are still fighting for is protecting a woman's right to choose, not a national ban on abortion, which we have seen from the other side, the safety of kids in school, not protecting the NRA."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.