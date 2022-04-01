Liberal journalist excoriated for tweet mocking Clarence Thomas' love for his wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal journalist Aaron Rupar was excoriated by critics this week for a tweet appearing to mock Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas declaring his love for his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas.

"Clarence Thomas to Ginni during a 2018 interview, on the best part of being on SCOTUS: ‘It’d be impossible without you. It’s sorta like, how do you run with one leg? You can’t. It makes it whole when I have my wife,’" Rupar wrote in the Thursday tweet, quoting from an included video clip that showed Thomas discussing the importance of having his wife by his side as a Supreme Court justice.

HEMINGWAY: THIS IS WHY THE LEFT CAN'T STAND CLARENCE THOMAS

Rupar's tweet appeared to be an attempt to join others on the left in their criticism of Thomas for not recusing himself from cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

It was revealed in March that Thomas' wife sent text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to challenge Donald Trump 's 2020 election loss in the months following the election.

A number of House Democrats have called on Thomas to resign, including left-wing "Squad" members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, however, the response to Rupar's tweet showed many weren't giving up on defending the high court's only current Black member against attacks from the left.

PELOSI RESPONDS TO CALLS FOR JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS TO RESIGN FROM SUPREME COURT

Critics quickly took to Twitter to mock Rupar, with some quipping that it must be a "foreign concept" to some liberals that a man would love his wife, and others declaring that the video showing Thomas' respect for his wife made them like him even more.

"Left-wing troll triggered by a man who loves his wife. Foreign concept perhaps," tweeted the Media Research Center.

"Awww this is so sweet. Makes me like him even more," tweeted Fox News contributor Lisa Booth, while writer Allie Beth Stuckey wrote, "This is precious. Love him so much. Thanks for sharing, Aaron."

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., wrote that Rupar's tweet wasn't the "sick burn" he thought it was, as others expressed shock that the liberal journalist was attempting to turn Thomas' feelings towards his wife into an attack.

"The difference between a man and a boy is the man celebrates his wife and the boy complains when he sees another male do this," wrote radio personality Dana Loesch, while NewsBusters deputy managing editor Nicholas Fondacaro tweeted, "Imagine how lonely you need to be to see a loving marriage as a bad thing. Sad."

Thomas was released from the hospital last week following a lengthy stay stemming from an infection. He rejoined the court for the first time remotely to hear arguments on a case earlier this week.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.