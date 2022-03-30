Hemingway: This is why the Left can't stand Clarence Thomas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mollie Hemingway outlined why the Left is pushing back against Justice Clarence Thomas on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: It's unbelievable, and it's ridiculous to talk this way. First off, it's worth noting … that Judge Reinhardt in the 9th Circuit in California, his wife was serving as executive director of the ACLU while he was deciding cases that involved the ACLU. Justice Ginsburg had tons of conflicts of interest, but there is also this dangerous rhetoric that you're not allowed to have any problems with the 2020 election. That is un-American to say that and, in fact, is completely legitimate to have issues with the 2020 election problems, whether it's about the media corruption or big tech censorship or all of the changes to laws — the hundreds of changes of laws and processes that took place.

