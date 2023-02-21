Liam Neeson trashes 'The View' hosts for awkward interview with him: 'Wasn't impressed'

Actor Liam Neeson told the Rolling Stone that he "wasn't impressed" by "The View" after his recent appearance on the show and he was "uncomfortable" with the segment.

Neeson said he was looking forward to the interview while watching the show in his dressing room because the hosts were talking about gun violence in America and added that he agreed with the hosts that it is an "American problem."

"I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know? One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this 13-, 14-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing," he told Rolling Stone.

Neeson joined the hosts of "The View" on Feb. 15 to discuss his new movie, "Marlowe."

During the segment, co-host Sunny Hostin told Neeson that Joy Behar would believe anything he says because she thinks he is the "hottest and the greatest ever."

The show played several clips of Behar saying things like she "would like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson."

"Liam Neeson right now, those kidnapping movies get me so aroused I can't even begin to tell you," Behar said in another clip, referring to the "Taken" series.

Neeson discussed several of his movies with Rolling Stone, including "Marlowe," where he plays the title detective in a crime thriller.

"Your detective investigates the underbelly of Hollywood in ‘Marlowe.’ What are your thoughts on the industry? I understand you have a place in upstate New York and don’t live in Los Angeles," Rolling Stone asked.

Neeson said he lived in Los Angeles for just over three years and added that he's always viewed the industry as a "business."

"We’ve all heard the stories of Hollywood in the ‘30s and ‘40s — heads of studios, tales of actors like Elizabeth Taylor and Mickey Rooney being fed drugs so they can be ‘peppy’ and ready for the next day’s work. The casting couch, of course. We’ve all heard those stories. I never got involved in that. To me, it was just always a business. There were executives that I met at these pre-screening parties, and we had nothing in common. Not all of them. But the whole business aspect of it I just leave to my agents," he said.

Neeson recently told Vanity Fair that he doesn't like filming sex scenes and that he gets embarrassed.

"I’ve done quite a few of sex scenes and I would have preferred to leave it to the imagination, especially for ladies, the actresses," he said.

The Irish-born actor has starred in such films as "Schindler's List," "Michael Collins," "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," the "Taken" action series, "Unknown," "Gangs of New York," and "Love Actually." His late-career renaissance as an action star has drawn particular attention.

Fox News Digital reached out to "The View" for comment.