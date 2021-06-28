LGBTQ community ‘appalled' after transgender exposes male genitalia in front of young girls at LA spa

Members of the LGBTQ community are "appalled" after a transgender individual exposed themselves in the women’s section of a Los Angeles spa while young girls were reportedly present, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said Monday.

The incident occurred at Wi Spa in Los Angeles. A woman can be heard confronting staff members in a video she filmed demanding they ask the individual to leave the area. An employee refused to confront the customer, defending the "sexual orientation" of the individual in question.

Bruce, a member of the LGBTQ community herself, told Tucker Carlson on Monday that the exchange was troubling to many of her "transgender friends" who found the individual's behavior offensive.

"My concern here is that the average transgender person, and I have perhaps more transgender friends than some of the people watching the program, they are also appalled," Bruce said.

"This is not what anybody wants for somebody who is going through the complicated experience of changing their gender, that’s a serious dynamic and the last thing you need or you’re looking for is a confirmation of using a bathroom or walking in front of a bunch of women and girls to confirm your identity.

The employee in the video appears to invoke the state's legal requirements which leave her hands virtually tied. Bruce called on the "gay political leadership" to reform those policies that "keep people divided" from one another.

"The gay community in particular, certainly the transgender community has got to tell that the gay political leadership to stop using us as this weapon to try to keep people divided," she said. "This has got to stop because none of the transgender’s want this."

The "Get Tammy Bruce" host spoke plainly when it came to the individual who exposed themselves.

"That is a jerk who goes and does that. That is not someone who was looking at their identity and handling situations appropriately," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now, if people are drawing conclusions and making judgments about the gay community and the transgender community which they should not do because that is what those people want, not what gay people…" she trailed off. "The transgender community needs to speak up about fairness…about what we really stand for, what the gay community does."