Levin warns Trump indictment is part of 'passive revolution' by Democrats

Former Reagan Justice Department chief of staff Mark Levin warned the current DOJ's legal pursuit and indictment of former President Donald Trump is another step in the "unraveling" of America at the hands of Democrats.

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Fox News, said Wednesday he is praying that his premonitions are wrong in that regard, but asserted the Democratic Party is intentionally creating a "combustible situation" among the populace, even beyond its indictment of a former president on charges that could land Trump in prison for hundreds of years.

"You see what's going on. You see we're unraveling… The Democrat (sic) Party is destroying our schools, it's destroying parental rights, it's destroying the nuclear family, it's destroying people of faith. It's gone after the Catholic Church. The Democrat Party is promoting censorship in all of its departments and agencies. It's destroying our traditions," Levin said.

Levin said President Biden's claim his administration is building a "bottom up; middle out" society is anything but true, instead contending the behavior of the president and Democratic Party is that of a "passive revolution" that is nonviolent but radically transforms longstanding institutions to control all aspects of life and repress political opposition.

"It's the kind of revolution that Antonio Gramsci, an Italian Communist, and even [Soviet leader Vladimir] Lenin talked about, where they take over the institutions of government, they take over the institutions of the culture and they impose their will."

"We now have a government that's banning household products from light bulbs to automobiles in order to control your life. We have a government that is destroying your lifestyle; driving up the cost of energy. It's going to get worse before it gets better."

He pivoted to Trump's latest indictment, saying something of the sort has not happened since 1776,while adding all of the prosecutors charging or potentially preparing to charge Trump are politically opposed to him.

"They will use any tool they can. They don't care about free speech. They don't care about the Bill of Rights. They don't care about attorney-client privilege… This is a Democrat Party that is power-hungry, and they see an opportunity right now to monopolize the government and politics forevermore."

Levin said the monopolization point is proven in part by many Democrats' intentions to see the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico ratify the Constitution and become states rather than territories.

"[T]hey will have four Democrat senators forevermore, which is why they attack only the conservatives on the [Supreme] Court and intimidate them with their mobs …and threaten with them with expanding the court in order to destroy the court."

Levin said Democrats also obfuscate their own history when they accuse Republicans of being racist or bigoted.

He said in 1857, Democrats supported the Dred Scott Decision, which determined the African-American plaintiff had no standing to sue for his freedom after he was taken from slave-state Missouri to free-state Illinois and back.

Chief Justice Roger Taney of Maryland, who had been nominated by former Democratic President Andrew Jackson, ruled Scott was, as a Black man, not entitled to be considered a "citizen" under the Constitution and thereby not afforded the same rights.

Levin said the court's decision "tore this country apart" and helped lead it into Civil War three years later.

"And that's what I fear now. I fear it could be five years, ten years, 15 years... And I pray to God that I'm wrong. But look at the sycophants and surrogates on MSNBC and CNN and how they sneer and they attack tens of millions of Americans like we are White supremacists or Klansmen."

"They're the party of the White supremacists and the Klansmen. We're not: We're the ones who defeated them," he said.