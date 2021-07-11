Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Mark Levin rips media for ‘promoting’ Democrat agenda

‘These media corporations have a horrific history when it comes to human rights,’ Levin says.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Fox News | Fox News
close
Levin slams media for 'promoting' Democratic agenda Video

Levin slams media for 'promoting' Democratic agenda

'Life, Liberty & Levin' host Mark Levin slams the media for 'regurgitating' and 'promoting' the Democrat's agenda.

Life, Liberty & Levin’ host Mark Levin criticized the mainstream media for ‘promoting’ the Democrat’s agenda, arguing the networks' hosts are not only ‘regurgitating’ what the Democrats want but ‘celebrating’ it.

MARK LEVIN: You can go right through the incestuous relationship between the Democrat Party and the media. Can you think of a single major issue that the Democrat Party supports that isn't promoted by the media, whether it is this phony climate change issue, whether it is this outrageous, critical race theory and go right down the list; the media are not just regurgitating what the Democrats want, the media are celebrating it. And the media are at the point of the spear. They are promoting it.

MSNBC GIVES AVENATTI PRISON SENTENCE LESS THAN 2 MINUTES OF COVERAGE AFTER INVITING HIM ON-AIR OVER 100 TIMES

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Mark Levin: Media in America are 'utterly corrupt' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.