Mark Levin rips media for ‘promoting’ Democrat agenda

‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ host Mark Levin criticized the mainstream media for ‘promoting’ the Democrat’s agenda, arguing the networks' hosts are not only ‘regurgitating’ what the Democrats want but ‘celebrating’ it.

MARK LEVIN: You can go right through the incestuous relationship between the Democrat Party and the media. Can you think of a single major issue that the Democrat Party supports that isn't promoted by the media, whether it is this phony climate change issue, whether it is this outrageous, critical race theory and go right down the list; the media are not just regurgitating what the Democrats want, the media are celebrating it. And the media are at the point of the spear. They are promoting it.

