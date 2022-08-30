Leslie Marshall on 'Outnumbered': Biden's 'offensive' MAGA rhetoric is not helpful for uniting Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall said President Biden calling Trump Republicans "semi-fascists" is not helpful for the party. On "Outnumbered" Tuesday, Marshall suggested some voters may consider not voting for Democrats because of divisive rhetoric.

LESLIE MARSHALL: One of the things I think you'll be surprised to hear me say is I am against that kind of rhetoric. … This has gone on on the left and the right. It continues to go on. And it has to change not just for the society we live in, but for our kids and for the future. It's not good and helpful politically, and I don't care. I think every time a president talks, it is political, whether the network gives them time or not. Anything they say is going to be a political message, but it's not helpful to uniting. I think it does fire up the former president's base, and I think some of the people that perhaps were apathetic about him and may not come out to vote and may have given Joe Biden or Democrats running in the midterms consideration might not because of rhetoric like that. So I don't support the rhetoric, but I also don't support hypocrisy because the rhetoric that is very bad and offensive has been said on both sides.

