Leo Terrell: Shaquille O'Neal sent a 'coded message' to the celebrity left

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made headlines in a recent interview with the New York Post, decrying his celebrity status. Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell sat down with "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, and explained O'Neal's "coded message" about far-left rhetoric.

SHAQ REJECTS CELEBRITY STATUS: 'THESE PEOPLE ARE OUT OF THEIR FREAKING MIND'

LEO TERRELL: He’s always going to be a celebrity but what he’s doing is he’s sending a coded message to the celebrity left. He doesn’t want to be part of this leftist viewpoint that this country is racist, that this country is a country that oppressed others. Shaquille O’Neal is the American dream. He is the person who has benefitted from America, and he doesn’t hate the police. Shaq is a deputy reserve officer. When you listen to the left, everything about America is bad, the police are bad. What he is trying to tell the celebrity left is, I don’t want to be part of your attack on this country. That’s just a coded message and I applaud him for saying it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW