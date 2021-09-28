Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell: Shaquille O'Neal sent a 'coded message' to the celebrity left

NBA legend says he rejects celebrity status

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Shaq has benefitted from America and doesn't hate the police, says Leo Terrell Video

Shaq has benefitted from America and doesn't hate the police, says Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell responds to the left's cancel culture, says Shaquille O'Neal cannot be cancelled

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made headlines in a recent interview with the New York Post, decrying his celebrity status. Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell sat down with "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, and explained O'Neal's "coded message" about far-left rhetoric. 

SHAQ REJECTS CELEBRITY STATUS: 'THESE PEOPLE ARE OUT OF THEIR FREAKING MIND'

LEO TERRELL: He’s always going to be a celebrity but what he’s doing is he’s sending a coded message to the celebrity left. He doesn’t want to be part of this leftist viewpoint that this country is racist, that this country is a country that oppressed others. Shaquille O’Neal is the American dream. He is the person who has benefitted from America, and he doesn’t hate the police. Shaq is a deputy reserve officer. When you listen to the left, everything about America is bad, the police are bad. What he is trying to tell the celebrity left is, I don’t want to be part of your attack on this country. That’s just a coded message and I applaud him for saying it. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Leo Terrell: 'Shaq is sending a coded message to the liberal left' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.