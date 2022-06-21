Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Leo Terrell rips Democrats' silence on Supreme Court protests amid crime surge: 'It's outrageous'

Terrell slammed Democrats for 'looking the other way' as protesters target the homes of Supreme Court justices

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Terrell rips Democrats over SCOTUS protests amid crime surge: 'Not the way the American political system works' Video

Terrell rips Democrats over SCOTUS protests amid crime surge: 'Not the way the American political system works'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how the far-left has looked the 'other way' in regard to the fallout over the Supreme Court leak.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed the Democrats for "looking the other way" as the far-left reportedly plans a "night of rage" if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Terrell argued on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that because Democrats have enabled crime through far-left policies, protesters think they can "do whatever" without repercussions. 

PRO-LIFERS TARGETED OVER 40 TIMES IN ATTACKS, VANDALISM, HARASSMENT SINCE SUPREME COURT LEAK, GROUP SAYS

LEO TERRELL: Look at the last three years. They call crime peaceful protest, a night of rage. They are telling the government, they're telling Americans, we're going to burn, loot, murder and all this. And you know what? We don't have to worry about it because we got soft on crime prosecutors. We got soft on crime Democratic mayors. We can do whatever we want in the street. It's outrageous and it's wrong. That's not the way the American political system works. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

