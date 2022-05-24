Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Leo Terrell blasts National School Boards Association for requesting military aid: 'That is a threat'

National School Boards Association reportedly requested military help at local meetings after comparing parents to domestic terrorists.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell: People can't understand the magnitude of this threat to our country Video

Leo Terrell: People can't understand the magnitude of this threat to our country

Former history and social studies teacher Leo Terrell weighs in on new details that revealed the National School Boards Association called for military help at meetings after labeling parents 'domestic terrorists.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell warned that the National School Boards Association's request for military aid at meetings is a "threat" to the country. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Terrell said he'd never seen any attempts like this in his 30 years as a teacher and a lawyer to "brainwash" schoolchildren with leftist theories. 

NATIONAL SCHOOL BOARDS ASSOCIATION RIPPED APART AFTER LETTER COMPARING PARENTS TO DOMESTIC TERRORISTS: REPORT

LEO TERRELL: Since the Biden administration got into the White House, they have been trying to develop a plan to indoctrinate our children. And this is scary. As a school teacher, in my 30 years of being a public school teacher and a lawyer, I've never seen this before. They want to basically brainwash our kids with racist, leftist theories

And you saw what happened in Virginia. Even Democrats rejected it. Look who's in the governorship in Virginia because there was an uproar. I don't think people can really understand the magnitude of this. For them to put in a letter for military intervention. That is a threat to our country. And by the way, they need to go to a government class because you can't use the military in civilian affairs. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

National School Boards Association reportedly called for military help at meetings Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.