Leo Terrell goes off on Gavin Newsom's green agenda: By 2030, only the rich will be able to live here

California announces ban on gas-fueled fireplaces, heaters in homes

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gavin Newsom’s policies are ‘driving middle-class Americans’ out of their homes: Leo Terrell Video

Gavin Newsom’s policies are ‘driving middle-class Americans’ out of their homes: Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell criticizes California’s latest ban on gas-fueled fireplaces and heaters after announcing a ban on gas-fueled cars by 2035 earlier this year.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell argued California's 2030 ban on gas-fueled heaters and fireplaces won't help low-income and disadvantaged communities. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Terrell said the state's latest green agenda move is driving away middle-class Americans. 

WSJ EDITORIAL SLAMS NEWSOM FOR CLIMATE AGENDA, ARGUES HIS POLICIES ‘COULD DESTROY TEN OF THOUSANDS OF JOBS’

LEO TERRELL: They're driving middle-class Americans out of their cars already and now out of their homes. And they use this phrase of ‘this is going to help those who are in the low-income and disadvantaged communities.’ They can't afford a car. They won't be able to afford a house! And our current power grid is deficient. The only people who are going to be able to live in California by 2030 will be Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, the people in Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Because we can't afford it. We don't have the money for the average citizen.

