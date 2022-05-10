Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell calls for investigations of BLM on 'Fox & Friends': They 'schemed' the Black community

Black Lives Matter denies misusing $90 million in donations

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell on Black Lives Matter denying misuse of funds.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" there must be investigations by states and Congress into Black Lives Matter's use of its $90 million in donations. Former Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation leader Patrisse Cullors insisted Monday that allegations the organization misused funds are false.

CORPORATIONS MADE ‘HUGE MISCALCULATION’ BACKING BLM, TRUMP'S FORMER DIVERSITY LEADER SAYS

LEO TERRELL: They use their color to exploit and this is very important: corporations handed them this money. So what needs to happen is congressional hearings. Every state in this country, the attorney general needs to call them in. Basically, they need to sell all those homes and return the money because they have done nothing for the Black community at all. It is a game. They have schemed the Black community and they received over $90 million.

