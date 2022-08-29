Legal basis for FBI raid has been 'blown apart': Former Supreme Court law clerk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Davis joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the FBI and their recent raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

MIKE DAVIS: So, the Biden Justice Department and the FBI has a pretty bad track record as it relates to President Trump. We’ve seen that they have weaponized and politicized law enforcement repeatedly to get Trump. This was an unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on a former president. The whole legal basis for the raid has been blown apart. They went after Trump, they say he may have violated the Espionage Act. That’s not even possible as the commander in chief he can declassify anything he wants. They say he may have stolen or misused government property under the Presidential Records Act and other statutes.

That’s just not possible. There’s a 2012 decision by an Obama judge that former presidents can take personal records with them when they leave office. So there goes the obstruction allegations. It’s legally impossible to obstruct non-crimes like they’re trying to investigate here. There’s a track record of lying in this case. They leaked out that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not personally approve this raid. That’s a lie. They leaked out that Trump had nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago. That’s a lie. They leaked out that president Biden and the Biden White House was not — did not have a heads-up about this raid. That’s a lie.

