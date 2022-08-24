'It's not believable' Biden didn't know about FBI raid: Former Supreme Court law clerk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President of Article III Project Mike Davis weighed in on the legality of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," calling some of the agency's reasoning "completely bogus."

MIKE DAVIS: It’s just not believable. This is the same Attorney General Merrick Garland who said that he did not personally approve this raid. He leaked that to "Newsweek." That’s not true. They said that President Trump had nuclear documents, which we know is completely bogus. They have been leaking grand jury material illegally leaking grand jury material, they are selectively leaking, improperly leaking from this affidavit. They also said that Merrick Garland said that the Biden White House didn’t have advance notice.

BIDEN SAID HE DID NOT HAVE ADVANCE NOTICE OF FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO: ‘NONE. ZERO’

That’s just not true. We know that White House deputy council to the president Jonathan Su has been working with the archives for three months and that Biden — President Biden had to make the determination himself as the president whether he was going to waive executive privilege for the former president. That is an unprecedented waiver of executive privilege that led to this criminal investigation in this raid, this unprecedented, unnecessary and unlawful raid on Biden’s former political rival and his future political rival.

