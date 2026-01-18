Left-wing network drops Michael Cohen after he claims he was 'pressured and coerced' in Trump cases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing media company MeidasTouch cut ties Saturday with President Donald Trump 's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and announced it wouldn't be carrying his shows after he announced he felt "pressured and coerced" to deliver testimony that would help secure convictions against the president in New York.

"Programming note: MeidasTouch Network will no longer be producing or carrying the shows Political Beatdown or Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen," the left-leaning company posted on X.

Cohen, an outspoken critic and former ally of the president who was a key prosecution witness in two New York cases against Trump, accused New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of pursuing evidence squarely aimed at getting Trump. He alleged in a Substack post on Friday that prosecutors in both the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office were uninterested in testimony that didn’t fit their narrative.

Cohen also addressed MeidasTouch's decision to drop him in a Substack post published Sunday.

APPEALS COURT HANDS TRUMP LEGAL WIN, ORDERS REVIEW OF HUSH MONEY CASE OVER PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY

"My podcasts and shows will continue, but they will no longer air on the network of three brothers I came to call my own. That is not a phrase I use lightly. I mean it. Losing that partnership feels like losing family," Cohen said, addressing the move by MeidasTouch.

The former Trump lawyer said, "The headlines did not do the post justice so I ask you to read it. But my position has never wavered. I criticize the system because I was brutalized by it. More than once. That criticism comes from scars, not slogans. Regardless of who you are, justice must remain blind and equal to all."

He also addressed criticism that he was coming forward in the hopes of being pardoned.

"Some have claimed that my Friday post was motivated by a desire for a pardon. Let me be honest. Of course I would welcome the erasure of a felony conviction. Who wouldn’t? But the request I have before the White House is far larger than me," he wrote.

TRUMP FILES ‘POWERHOUSE’ APPEAL IN 'POLITICALLY CHARGED' MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY CASE

The former Trump fixer testified in a civil case brought by James' office in 2023, where Trump was found liable for fraudulently inflating his assets to obtain favorable loan terms. He also took the stand in Bragg's case in 2024, where Trump was ultimately found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"I felt pressured and coerced to only provide information and testimony that would satisfy the government’s desire to build the cases against and secure a judgment and convictions against President Trump," Cohen wrote in the Friday Substack post.

Cohen accused both James and Bragg of using their high-profile cases to elevate their careers, claiming they sought credit as officials who "took down Trump."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He wrote that he wasn't writing in defense of Trump.

"You may reasonably ask why I am speaking out now. The answer is simple. I have witnessed firsthand the damage done when prosecutors pick their target first and then seek evidence to fit a predetermined narrative," Cohen added in the post.

Trump reacted to Cohen's claims in a post to Truth Social on Friday.

"These horrible Radical Left people, doing everything possible to destroy our Country, should pay a big price for this! It was a SET UP from the beginning. New York Courts, with many fair and wonderful Judges, are embarrassed by what has happened! We cannot let this pass," the president wrote.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to several federal crimes, including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.