Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

The Left has 'rejected' the whole idea of conventional wisdom: Victor Davis Hanson

The Hoover Institution senior fellow reveals how the Left has radicalized

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Democrats hate the middle class: Victor Davis Hanson Video

Democrats hate the middle class: Victor Davis Hanson

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson explains the primary difference between the Democratic Party of the 1980s and today on 'Unfiltered.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson showed how the Left has "rejected the entire idea of conventional or received wisdom" Saturday on "Unfiltered."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has sort of rejected the entire idea of conventional or received wisdom. It used to be that Democrats agreed with Republicans that you had to have a border with unique customs, traditions, civic culture. They don't believe that. There is no border. It's nihilistic. 

IT'S TIME TO END ECONOMIC HANDOUTS FOR WOKE CORPORATIONS

They used to believe that there were two genders. There were a few people [who] were dysphoric. They were transvestites. They were transsexuals, but they were not a third sex. So you didn't go all the way to the point where people were in the opposite locker rooms with different genitalia, etc., etc. That doesn't exist anymore. There used to be an idea that if you printed money, and you had fewer goods due to supply chain problems or labor shortages, you had inflation. Modern monetary theory said "no." 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

The Left has rejected entire idea of received wisdom: Victor Davis Hanson Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.