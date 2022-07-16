The Left has 'rejected' the whole idea of conventional wisdom: Victor Davis Hanson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson showed how the Left has "rejected the entire idea of conventional or received wisdom" Saturday on "Unfiltered."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has sort of rejected the entire idea of conventional or received wisdom. It used to be that Democrats agreed with Republicans that you had to have a border with unique customs, traditions, civic culture. They don't believe that. There is no border. It's nihilistic.

They used to believe that there were two genders. There were a few people [who] were dysphoric. They were transvestites. They were transsexuals, but they were not a third sex. So you didn't go all the way to the point where people were in the opposite locker rooms with different genitalia, etc., etc. That doesn't exist anymore. There used to be an idea that if you printed money, and you had fewer goods due to supply chain problems or labor shortages, you had inflation. Modern monetary theory said "no."

