The left believes Kanye West has to be 'destroyed': Jesse Watters

Fox News' Jesse Watters dissected Kanye West's provocative interview with Tucker Carlson on "The Five" Friday and said the left believes the recording artist – who has legally changed his name to Ye – must be "destroyed" because he is a Black star moving away from the Democratic Party.

JESSE WATTERS: I thought the lanyard around his neck was an interesting fashion statement. And the hat that said the "Next Year, 2023," I think you're going to see a lot of that on the streets pretty soon. The left is tenacious with the way that they keep their base in check. He has to be destroyed because he is a Black star, and he is moving away from the Democratic Party. Nationally, the Democrats can't win if they don’t have 90%-92% of the Black vote. So, if he walks away from the Democrats and you see a stampede of other Black voters following him, the Democratic Party’s future is toast, so they can’t have that.

KANYE WEST ADDRESSES ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ T-SHIRT FLAP, WHY HE'S PRO-LIFE AND MORE ON ‘TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT’

It’s also about the money because you cannot be Kanye West, you can’t be anybody and expect to get showered with cash by woke corporate America when you say you're ultra- MAGA, you're pro-life and their killing Black babies. That is too hot. That is too hot. So you’re already seeing people kind of pull away from him. Adidas is kind of getting squirrel; he had a concert canceled. The left says they don’t believe in bullying, but if you are a Black conservative, you will be bullied to death. The left says you can get you can identify as anything – a tree, six genders – but you cannot identify as a Black conservative and that's the truth.

