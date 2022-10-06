Kanye West addresses 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt flap, why he's pro-life and more on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

In an exclusive wide-ranging interview to air tonight on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," controversial hip-hop artist Kanye West sits down with Tucker Carlson and addresses why he's pro-life, is not afraid of wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt and rips "godless" hypocritical media.

KANYE WEST ON WHY HE'S PRO-LIFE:

TUCKER CARLSON: So you just came from Paris fashion week. You just landed. You have a lanyard still on from it and there is a photograph on it. What is that?

KANYE WEST: It’s a photograph of a baby’s ultrasound

TUCKER: And you designed that?

KANYE: Yes.

TUCKER: Why? What does that mean?

KANYE: It just represents life and pro-life.

TUCKER: So you wear it on a badge. What kind of response do you get? And Amen, I agree.

KANYE WEST: I don’t care about what people’s response is. I care about the fact that there is more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. That 50% of Black death in America is abortion. So I really don’t care about people’s response I perform for an audience of one and that’s God.

KANYE WEST ON WEARING A WHITE LIVES MATTER T-SHIRT, SUPPORTING TRUMP:

KANYE WEST: My so-called friends/ handlers around me told me said that if I like Trump my career would be over. That my life would be over. They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life. They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is going to be green lit. That means that they are going to beat them up if they wear it. I’m like okay, green light me then.

KANYE WEST ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE MEDIA:

KANYE: We are in a battle with the media, the majority of the media has a godless agenda. And their jokes are not working. They say oh ‘Ye is crazy.’ But all these things, they don’t work. Because the media has also watched travesty happen, that’s even specifically to me and just watch it and act like it wasn’t happening. And they stayed quiet about it.