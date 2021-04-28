LAPD union calls for NBA to investigate 'hypocrite' LeBron James' anti-police tweet

Detective Jamie McBride, a member of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, ripped NBA player LeBron James for a tweet about the Columbus, Ohio officer involved in a shooting, urging the league to investigate the Lakers star.



The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is under fire for a Twitter post with the caption "YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," with an hourglass emoji and an image of one of the officers at the scene involving the shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

"…No officer wants to take a life, but I'll tell you one thing, that officer saved a life and he's a hero," McBride told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday.



LEBRON JAMES NOW-DELETED TWEET TARGETS OFFICER IN OHIO POLICE SHOOTING: 'YOU'RE NEXT'

"…One of the biggest hypocrites out there is LeBron James," McBride argued. "LeBron James has talked time and time again about police officers and how bad, they’re all killers. However, they're also doing protection at his house. Off-duty officers provide security for him and his family. So you have killers at his house providing security for him."



McBride and his organization, the Los Angeles Protective League, sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to formally request an investigation into LeBron James’ tweet to determine if the player violated any league policies.

"LeBron James sent that tweet out to over fifty million followers to incite violence is basically what that tweet did," McBride told Laura Ingraham.



The professional basketball player deleted the tweet after posting on Twitter. The detective added the NBA has been "silent" on this situation.



"Celebrities all throughout Los Angeles…and LeBron James hire off-duty police officers who do security at their houses for him, but they won't mention them in anything because obviously, they're going to look bad to their followers," he told Ingraham. "They're trying to create this image of being a crusader and what they are is inciting violence."