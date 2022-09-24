LAWRENCE JONES: New Orleans becoming America's new murder capital is an 'absolute tragedy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones reacted to New Orleans becoming America's murder capital, overtaking St. Louis, on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: As America names a new murder capital, crime and murders are surging in New Orleans and elected officials seem to care more about the criminals than their own community. Their constituents continue to beg for help, but those in charge are not listening.

NEW ORLEANS BECOMES MURDER CAPITAL OF AMERICA, OVERTAKING ST. LOUIS

Over the last year, murders have increased by 34%, armed robberies have skyrocketed by nearly 50%, while carjackings, theft and gun-related violence continues to climb as well. An American city that was once a jewel is now in total decay.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: