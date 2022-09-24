Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAWRENCE JONES: New Orleans becoming America's new murder capital is an 'absolute tragedy'

He says officials care more about criminals

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
An American city that was once a jewel is now in total decay: Lawrence Jones Video

An American city that was once a jewel is now in total decay: Lawrence Jones

Fox News host Lawrence Jones traveled to New Orleans to see the current crime situation unfolding as the city becomes the murder capital of America on 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones reacted to New Orleans becoming America's murder capital, overtaking St. Louis, on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: As America names a new murder capital, crime and murders are surging in New Orleans and elected officials seem to care more about the criminals than their own community. Their constituents continue to beg for help, but those in charge are not listening. 

NEW ORLEANS BECOMES MURDER CAPITAL OF AMERICA, OVERTAKING ST. LOUIS

Over the last year, murders have increased by 34%, armed robberies have skyrocketed by nearly 50%, while carjackings, theft and gun-related violence continues to climb as well. An American city that was once a jewel is now in total decay.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

An American city that was once a jewel is now in total decay: Lawrence Jones Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.