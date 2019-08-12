Lawrence Jones: Joe Biden's 2020 bid struggling with lack of authenticity

Fox News' Lawrence Jones said Monday on "The Five" that former Vice President Joe Biden's problem is authenticity following a number of recent blunders on the campaign trail.

"I think he continues to make mistakes because he's not authentic. He's changed from the Joe Biden of Scranton and the people's person," Jones told his co-hosts.

Jones also said he believes that -- despite Biden being the party's frontrunner -- the former vice president does not have the "stamina" to finish out the race.

MSNBC ANCHOR DEFENDS BIDEN AFTER LATEST GAFFE, SAYS TRUMP CAMPAIGN 'SEIZED ON A FEW WORDS'

"The voters currently in the primary ... don't like crazy. Maybe the AOC wing of the party but that's not the majority" Jones said.

"But Joe just doesn't have the stamina. He's not authentic. Trump is going to take advantage of that during the general election."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld advised Biden to take a less-is-more approach in order to survive the hectic Democratic primary.

"So if you just hold him back and keep him under glass like an 'in case of fire' ... ax. But if you let him out, you will see his vulnerabilities and that will freak out voters," Gutfeld said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP